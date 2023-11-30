DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
For the past two terms our brilliant Year 10 Theatre strand students have been devising a performance based on the theme of Positive Change.
What are examples of positive change in their lives and in the world? What does positive change mean to them? How...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.