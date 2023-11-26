DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Pink Eye Club's Christmas Roast

Windmill Brixton
Sun, 26 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Getting in early for Xmas with the first party of the season, the Pink Eye Christmas Roast

MORGAN NOISE - https://www.instagram.com/morgan.noise/ - pop/jazz/noise combo led by Morgan who many know as the saxophonist from the mighty Fat Dog

PINK EYE CLUB...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Windmill Brixton.

Lineup

Shoefig, Pink Eye Club, Morgan Noise

Venue

Windmill Brixton

22 Blenheim Gardens, London SW2 5BZ
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

