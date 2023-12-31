Top track

blink-182 - All The Small Things

Camden Rocks New Year's Eve Bonanza

The Underworld
Sun, 31 Dec, 9:00 pm
DJLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The annual, sell-out rockin' New Year's event hosted by Camden Town's biggest weekly rock, indie & alternative night, Camden Rocks Club.

Spinning indie rock icons over electronics through to 2024 down in the infamous The Underworld; over two bars, dance p...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Camden Rocks Festival.

Lineup

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Doors open9:00 pm
Event ends4:00 am
500 capacity
Accessibility information

