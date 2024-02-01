Top track

Phoebe Troup

Norwich Arts Centre
Thu, 1 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsNorwich
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Phoebe Troup - Come Back, Deer Tick
Phoebe Troup is a British-American songwriter and producer exploring the crossover between folk, rock and electronic music. Phoebe and her 5-piece band bring lyric-driven songs to life with layered guitar, synth and sampled sound. Songs from her debut albu...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Norwich Arts Centre.
Phoebe Troup

Norwich Arts Centre

51 St Benedicts St, Norwich NR2 4PG, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
260 capacity

