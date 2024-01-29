DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Week Long Intensive Stand Up Beginner’s Course

The Bill Murray
Mon, 29 Jan 2024, 10:15 am
WorkshopLondon
£395The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Date: 29th January-2nd February plus showcase

Time: 10.15am-4.30pm (except Thursday which is 10.15am-2.15pm)

Duration: 5 consecutive days with a relaxed showcase for those who want to perform.

Showcase: 1:...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open9:45 am

