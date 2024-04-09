Top track

Augustine - Woman

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Augustine Headline Show

Hootananny Brixton
Tue, 9 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
Selling fast
£12The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Augustine - Woman
Got a code?

Event information

Two-time Grammy-nominated artist and producer Augustine joins us for the London show of his EU tour for the 'Youth and Why it Ends' album.

His music can be best described as bedroom pop moulded into a retro-tinged soundscape, where playful melodies dance...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Hootananny Brixton.

Lineup

Augustine

Venue

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.