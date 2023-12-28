Top track

Second Time

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

The Goa Express

Komedia
Thu, 28 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsBrighton
£13.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Second Time
Got a code?

About

The Goa Express, led by Clarke alongside his brother Joe and best friends Joey, Naham and Sam, met as young teenagers in Burnley. Growing up in the rural shadow of England’s industrial north, music was a means of escape and a vessel for friendship. Their s...

This is an 16+ event
Presented by Komedia Brighton.

Lineup

The Goa Express

Venue

Komedia

44-47 Gardner St, Brighton BN1 1UN
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
400 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.