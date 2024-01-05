DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Smoking Popes, Bad Cop/Bad Cop, The Dreaded Laramie

Soda Bar
Fri, 5 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsSan Diego
Selling fast
$24.21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

This is a 21+ event w/ valid ID at Soda Bar - San Diego.

Bursting onto the Chicago punk scene in 1991, Smoking Popes built a relationship with their legion of fans by melding raw songs about bittersweet heartache with soaring melodies, power chords and in...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Soda & Casbah.

Lineup

Smoking Popes, Bad Cop/Bad Cop

Venue

Soda Bar

3615 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.