VENERDÌ 29 DICEMBRE
Urban / Friday I'm in Rock / Moter ship / Headbangers Hall
presentano
BREAK YOUR NECK - PUNK HC FEST
Live on stage
BULL BRIGADE
PLAKKAGGIO
AZIONE DIRETTA
DISCORDIA
Inizio concerti ore 22:00
Apertura Cassa ore 21:00
AFTER...
