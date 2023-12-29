Top track

Bull Brigade - Il fuoco non si e' spento

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Break Your Neck - Punk HC Fest /with Bull Brigade

Urban Club
Fri, 29 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsPerugia
€17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Bull Brigade - Il fuoco non si e' spento
Got a code?

About

VENERDÌ 29 DICEMBRE

Urban / Friday I'm in Rock / Moter ship / Headbangers Hall
presentano

BREAK YOUR NECK - PUNK HC FEST

Live on stage

BULL BRIGADE
PLAKKAGGIO
AZIONE DIRETTA
DISCORDIA

Inizio concerti ore 22:00
Apertura Cassa ore 21:00

AFTER...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Urban Club Srl.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Bull Brigade, Plakkaggio, Azione Diretta

Venue

Urban Club

Via Aldo Manna, 97, 06132 Perugia PG, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.