Top track

Electric Mama

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Thanksgiving Eve ft Harvy Valencia

Elixir Orlando
Wed, 22 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsOrlando
$12.29The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Electric Mama
Got a code?

About

Thanksgiving Eve party at Elixir with Harvy Valencia on Wednesday, November 22nd at Orlando's iconic outdoor patio venue from 9PM

This is a 21+ event
Presented by ELIXIR Orlando.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Harvy Valencia

Venue

Elixir Orlando

9 W Washington St, Orlando, FL 32801, USA
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.