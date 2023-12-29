DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Project Loud

The Victoria
Fri, 29 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Living For The Nights You Won’t Forget With The People You’ll Always Remember!

Location: The Victoria Dalston

Date: Friday 29th December 2023

Time: 9pm - 2am (Doors Close 11pm)

Sounds Supplied By Deezy | Infinite Snds | Zwitch

Hip Hop | Trap | Rap |...

Presented by Project Loud
Venue

The Victoria

451 Queensbridge Road, London E8 3AS
Doors open9:00 pm

