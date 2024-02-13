Top track

Squirrel Flower - Full Time Job

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Squirrel Flower

Eulogy
Tue, 13 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsAsheville
$24.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Squirrel Flower - Full Time Job
Got a code?

About

Eulogy Presents: Squirrel Flower

with Greg Mendez

Tuesday, February 13th, 2024

Eulogy - 10 Buxton Ave. Asheville, NC 28801

Doors 7PM || Show 8PM

Squirrel Flower

Less than an hour south of Chicago, along the shores of Lake Michigan, sits the Indiana D...

Presented by Eulogy.

Lineup

Squirrel Flower, Greg Mendez

Venue

Eulogy

10 Buxton Avenue, Asheville, North Carolina 28801, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.