Cosmic Guilt - Cautious Lovers

WXPN Welcomes Cosmic Guilt

Arden Gild Hall
Sat, 16 Dec, 8:00 pm
GigsWilmington
From $20.49The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

WXPN Welcomes Cosmic Guilt to the Gild Hall in Arden!

Spearheaded by Scantron’s James Everhart, the expansive country / rock supergroup Cosmic Guilt arrived in summer of 2021 with a melancholic heartbreak tune in the form of “Cautious Lovers” and a search...

Presented by Arden Club Inc..
Lineup

Cosmic Guilt

Venue

Arden Gild Hall

2126 The Hwy, Wilmington, DE 19810, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

