DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
WXPN Welcomes Cosmic Guilt to the Gild Hall in Arden!
Spearheaded by Scantron’s James Everhart, the expansive country / rock supergroup Cosmic Guilt arrived in summer of 2021 with a melancholic heartbreak tune in the form of “Cautious Lovers” and a search...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.