Nuovi scenari, nuove attitudini: nasce M.A.S.T.

Torneria Tortona
Sat, 25 Nov, 6:15 pm
TalkMilano
Un altro livello, dinamiche sempre più complesse ed interconnesse: management, media, label, licenze, social, rapporti coi brand, l’importanza del live – e poi molto altro ancora. Una overview senza filtri su come stanno cambiando gli scenari della discogr...

Milano Music Week

Venue

Torneria Tortona

Via Tortona 32, 20144 Milan Milan, Italy
Doors open6:15 pm

