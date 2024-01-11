DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Rosanna - EP Launch

Colours Hoxton
Thu, 11 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Join Rosanna and friends for an unforgettable night of fresh pop music to celebrate the release of her debut EP, What it takes to leave.

Fusing shimmering synth pop with folk and indie, Rosanna’s music explores love, heartbreak and resurrection, and the s...

Presented by Colours.

Venue

Colours Hoxton

2-4 Hoxton Square, London N1 6NU
Doors open7:30 pm

