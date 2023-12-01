DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Cultivate present Breakfast For Dinner Mjbizcon

Nine Twenty
Fri, 1 Dec, 7:00 pm
DJLas Vegas
$12.35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Make sure to join us for our Breakfast For Dinner Party on December 1st at NINETWENTY with activations from Vintage Night Market, STIIIZY, Cannavative, Smokiez, AIRO, INDO, and Matrix! This will be an incredible night to remember as we celebrate the grand...

Presented by Cultivate.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

Nine Twenty

920 South Commerce Street, Las Vegas, Nevada 89106, United States
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.