DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Make sure to join us for our Breakfast For Dinner Party on December 1st at NINETWENTY with activations from Vintage Night Market, STIIIZY, Cannavative, Smokiez, AIRO, INDO, and Matrix! This will be an incredible night to remember as we celebrate the grand...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.