Noethen But Jazz Christmas feat. Janice Jarrett

The Century Room
Sat, 23 Dec, 7:00 pm
From $15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
($15-$25 | 7pm show) Come celebrate with Noethen But Jazz featuring Janice Jarrett as they play holiday favorites in various musical styles!

Mark Noethen (piano) first studied jazz piano with Bob Ravenscroft and then performed with the University of Arizo...

This is a 21+ event.
The Century Room

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open6:00 pm
100 capacity

