The Chisel - Retaliation

The Chisel

The 100 Club
Sat, 24 Feb, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

It’s going off and The Chisel are back to cause a bit of bovver. Following a trio of explosive singles, the band finally bring us their debut full-length album, Retaliation.

Having formed in early 2020 and featuring a crew of members with long-term associ...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Action!
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Chisel, Rifle

Venue

The 100 Club

100 Oxford St, Fitzrovia, London W1D 1LL, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
320 capacity

