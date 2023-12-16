Top track

Smith and The Honey Badgers - Shadows

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

Funk & Soul Xmas ft. Smith & The Honey Badgers

Paper Dress Vintage
Sat, 16 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
Selling fast
From £6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Smith and The Honey Badgers - Shadows
Got a code?

About

It's the Paper Dress Funk & Soul Xmas party!! 🎄🎄

Every year we sprinkle a dusting of Funk & Soul Xmas cheer, and this season we have a particularly rocking line-up with a trio of our favourite artists - Smith & The Honey Badgers, The Wax Preachers & Sou...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Paper Dress Vintage.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Paper Dress Vintage

352 Mare St, London E8 1HR
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
120 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs