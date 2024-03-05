Top track

Omni w/ This Is Lorelei and TBA

The Monkey House
Tue, 5 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsWinooski
$18.19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Omni - Wire
About

Waking Windows presents

Omni w/ This Is Lorelei & TBA

Tuesday - March 5

Doors 7:30pm / Show 8:00pm

$15 Adv / $15 Dos

21+ / Limited 18+ must be in before 9pm

The music of Atlanta trio Omni has always swung fast and hit hard. And Souvenir, their fourth...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Waking Windows.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

This Is Lorelei, Omni

Venue

The Monkey House

30 Main Street, Winooski, Vermont 05404, United States
Doors open7:30 pm
100 capacity

