QAA Podcast x Goosecult Party w John Vanderslice

The Goldfish
Sat, 16 Dec, 7:00 pm
PodcastLos Angeles
Come dance to electronic music and celebrate 5 years of the QAA podcast. Will feature a loose podcast set by the hosts, then DJ sets by John Vanderslice and Julian Feeld. All proceeds will be donated to the Mutual Aid Los Angeles Network.

This is a 21+ event
Presented by The Goldfish.

John Vanderslice

The Goldfish

5043 York Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90042, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

