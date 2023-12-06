DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

MOOON.PARTY Miami @NRVLD

Kimpton Surfcomber
Wed, 6 Dec, 4:00 pm
DJMiami
From $35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
MOOON.PARTY Music and Art Festival is a one-of-a-kind experience celebrating the moon's first lunar art museum launching into outer space in 2024! This event features an extensive lineup of 7 top DJs, immersive art experiences, a sound bath, live paintings...

This is 21+ event.
Presented by Modernist x Soundromeda
Kimpton Surfcomber

1717 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33139, USA
Doors open4:00 pm

