Top track

Disclosure - We Were In Love

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Disclosure presents Friends & Family

Club Space Miami
Tue, 5 Dec, 11:00 pm
DJMiami
The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Disclosure - We Were In Love
Got a code?

About

Disclosure opens Basel at The Terrace with a whole family of top tier DJs, Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

From Miami, with love.

21+

Please check your DICE confirmation email for further details.

*** The novel coronavirus, COVID-19, has been d*...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Link Miami Rebels
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

3
Disclosure, DJ Tennis, Chloé Caillet and 3 more

Venue

Club Space Miami

34 NE 11th St, Miami, FL 33132, USA
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.