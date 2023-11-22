Top track

All Tomorrow's Petty + Special Guests

Icehouse
Wed, 22 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsMinneapolis
From $29.66The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

6PM DOORS // 8PM SHOWTIME // $22 ADVANCE (+ fees) // $29 AT THE DOOR

We like Tom Petty. We play his songs with a variable degree of interpretive license and no special costumes. We encourage everyone on the planet to practice the art of listening to Petty Read more

Presented by Icehouse!
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Icehouse

2528 Nicollet Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

