DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Say Now (FKA. needanamebro) are the UK’s next best girl group, co-signed by Jack Harlow, All Saints, Chlöe, Libianca and a host of industry tastemakers before they’d even come up with a name.
Forget what you thought you knew about girl bands from the ones
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.