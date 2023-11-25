DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Trinny Cee Presents: Give Thanks For Soca!

Icehouse
Sat, 25 Nov, 9:00 pm
$16.17The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
9PM DOORS // 10PM SHOWTIME // $12 ADVANCE (+ fees) // $17 AT THE DOOR // 21+

Trinny Cee Productions Presents: Give Thanks for Soca

Come enjoy the Soca Vybz also featuring (Dancehall, Reggae, Hip Hop).
Whine off the Turkey & Dressing!

Presented by Icehouse!
Icehouse

2528 Nicollet Avenue South, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55404, United States
Doors open9:00 pm

