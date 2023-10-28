Top track

Conform Records Party 04

The Garage Club
Sat, 28 Oct, 11:45 pm
DJBarcelona
€18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

This is the 4th party from the label Conform Records. This time the guests don's needs presentation: Dave Clarke is the master of techno music. Last time he was on The Garage is one of the most remembered parties at the club.

Organizado por Musitech S.L..

Lineup

Dave Clarke, Gaetano Parisio, Víctor Fernández

Venue

The Garage Club

Passatge Can Polític, 13, 08907 L'Hospitalet de Llobregat, Barcelona, Spain
Doors open11:45 pm

