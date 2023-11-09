DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Les Nuits Cherchez la femme #7

La Petite Halle
Thu, 9 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€11.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Une fois par mois, l'équipe de "Cherchez la Femme", et la Petite Halle accueillent les nuits "Cherchez la Femme", avec l'idée de mettre en lumière et en valeur les femmes oubliées de l’industrie de la musique. Qu’elles soient vivantes ou non, françaises ou Read more

Présenté par Cherchez la femme.

La Petite Halle

211 Av. Jean Jaurès, 75019 Paris
Doors open7:00 pm

