Chump's: Morgan Rees 'Turning Thirsty'

Margate Arts Club
Wed, 15 May 2024, 7:00 pm
ComedyMargate
£14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Morgan Rees: Turning Thirsty

Award-nominated online sensation Morgan Rees embarks on his first ever UK tour with Turning Thirsty!

Hitting the milestone of his 30th birthday has made him develop a thirst… for life. He’s about to begin his first decade liv...

Presented by Chump's Comedy.
Lineup

Morgan Rees

Venue

Margate Arts Club

276 Northdown Road, Margate, Margate, CT9 2PT, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

