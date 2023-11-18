DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

SABBA pres. Donna + LaRoboterie + Nove9Nueve

TANK serbatoio culturale
Sat, 18 Nov, 11:00 pm
DJBologna
€5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
SABBA pres. DONNA + LaRoboterie: Backdrift, St.Robot + Nove9Nouve

start 23:00 till 06:00

__________________________________________

Line up:

° DONNA

° LaRoboterie: Backdrifter - St.Robot

° Nove9Nueve

Presentato da Associazione CIRCE Incubatore Ibrido Culturale.

Via Emilio Zago, 14, 40128 Bologna BO, Italy
Doors open11:00 pm

