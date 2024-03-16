Top track

Aoi, Koi, Daidaiiro No Hi

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Mass Of The Fermenting Dregs

Gorilla
Sat, 16 Mar 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£15.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Aoi, Koi, Daidaiiro No Hi
Got a code?

About

Strange Days presents Mass Of The Fermenting Dregs live in Manchester.

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Strange Days.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

MASS OF THE FERMENTING DREGS

Venue

Gorilla

54-56 Whitworth St W, Manchester M1 5WW
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
550 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.