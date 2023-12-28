DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

All Black London - Biggest All Black Dressed Theme Party

Scala
Thu, 28 Dec, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
£11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

THE EVENT WHICH DEFINES SOLD OUT RETURNS!

The Biggest & Most Consistent Sold Out Event Returns This Christmas To Celebrate It's 7th Year Anniversary. At One Of London's Favourite Superclubs with 1000+ Ravers! This Event Will 100% Sell Out!

★ All Black Lo...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Party Hard UK & City Parties

Lineup

Venue

Scala

Scala, 275 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9NL, UK
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm
Event ends5:00 am
800 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.