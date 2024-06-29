Top track

Salmo / Noyz - Locus Festival 2024

Rotonda Paolo Pinto
Sat, 29 Jun 2024, 9:30 pm
GigsBari
€46The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Salmo / Noyz

Tutte le età
Presentato da Bass Culture.

Lineup

Salmo, Noyz

Venue

Rotonda Paolo Pinto

Via Paolo Pinto, 70132 Bari Bari, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm

