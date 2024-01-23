Top track

JAMIE WEBSTER - This Place

Jamie Webster: Live + Signing

Resident Music
Tue, 23 Jan, 6:30 pm
GigsBrighton and Hove
From £14.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Jamie Webster's heading to 'this place' to indulge us in an early listen of the new album live in the shop!

As this event is before release date (2nd February), you will not be able to pick up your copy of the album on the night, but we will have prints a...

All Ages
Presented by Resident Music.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jamie Webster

Venue

Resident Music

28 Kensington Gardens, Brighton, BN1 4AL, United Kingdom
Doors open6:15 pm
180 capacity

