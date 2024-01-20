DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Boum De Flipper (Patates Braves 5 Ans)

Le Mazette
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
PartyParis
From €9.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
PATATES BRAVES 5 YEARS BIRTHDAY 🕯️

FETE COSTUMEE // 2 STAGES // 20/06H 🎉

_______________________________________

Comme une Boom de Flipper……qui roule💥🎊

Rdv sur cette fameuse péniche pour une fiesta maboule🤡

Fa...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Venue

Le Mazette

69 Port de la Rapée, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open8:00 pm

