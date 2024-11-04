DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

C2C FESTIVAL 2024 | PASSPORT

Lingotto
31 Oct - 4 Nov 2024
GigsTorino
€89The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

C2C FESTIVAL 2024 | PASSPORT

31 OCTOBER / 03 NOVEMBER

TORINO / EUROPA

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Situazione Xplosiva APS

Venue

Lingotto

Via Nizza 280, 10126 Turin Turin, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

