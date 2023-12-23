Top track

Bryan Ferry - Loop De Li (Ray Mang Remix)

Bongo Lounge

La Paloma
Sat, 23 Dec, 10:00 pm
PartyBarcelona
€13.30The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Bongo Lounge Christmas Party

Ray Mang, invitado de lujo, uno de los principales productores de disco de los últimos años. Su talento como músico y productor han impulsado colaboraciones con bandas como Block 16 y Motif en el sello de los 90 Nuphonic; como...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Bongo Lounge.

Lineup

3
Ray Mang, Professor Angel Dust, Diego Delippo and 3 more

Venue

La Paloma

Carrer Del Tigre 27, 08001 Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
Doors open10:00 pm
Event ends4:00 am

