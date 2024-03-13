DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Fatima Yamaha

Cabaret Sauvage
Wed, 13 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€29.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

Event information

Derrière Fatima Yamaha se cache le producteur néerlandais Bas Bron, aussi connu sous son pseudonyme electropop Bastian ou encore Seymour Bits et Comtron (duo avec Rimer Veeman). Fatima Yamaha est de loin son projet le plus mystérieux, et fascinant. C’est s...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Talent Boutique.

Lineup

Fatima Yamaha

Venue

Cabaret Sauvage

59 Boulevard Macdonald, 75019 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.