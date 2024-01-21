DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Drag menace Sassafras Nitro Jet takes on comedian Paul Moore: it's a battle of wigs and wit to find out who will come out on top. (Neither of them - as most of London knows). But one will be the best.
They'll be bringing their finest standup, in a bid to...
