Comedian vs Drag Queen

The Bill Murray
Sun, 21 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
ComedyLondon
£8
About

Drag menace Sassafras Nitro Jet takes on comedian Paul Moore: it's a battle of wigs and wit to find out who will come out on top. (Neither of them - as most of London knows). But one will be the best.

They'll be bringing their finest standup, in a bid to...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.

Lineup

Paul Moore, Sassafras Nitro Jet

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open8:30 pm

