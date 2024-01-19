Top track

Samba delle catene

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Zibba

Spazio Teatro 89
Fri, 19 Jan 2024, 9:30 pm
GigsMilano
€13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Samba delle catene
Got a code?

Event information

Tour "La città dall'alto"

“La città dall’alto” è il nuovo album di Zibba, in uscita il 10 novembre per Pioggia Rossa Dischi: un disco fortemente ispirato, da abitare per riconnettersi all’essenza delle cose.

“La città dall’alto” è un viaggio fuori dal te...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Cultura e Servizi SRL Impresa Sociale.

Lineup

Zibba

Venue

Spazio Teatro 89

Via Fratelli Zoia 89, 20153 Milan Milan, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.