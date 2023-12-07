Top track

Red Pig Flower - Seperation

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Vibenus: Red Pig Flower + Virgi Nou

Tunnel Club
Thu, 7 Dec, 11:00 pm
DJMilano
From €11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Red Pig Flower - Seperation
Got a code?

About

Red Pig Flower has been leaving an indelible mark on the contemporary electronic music scene across the globe through Japan, Mexico, Germany, UK, Taiwan, Turkey, Spain and Italy. Red Pig Flower is known for her electrifying gigs that transfer boundless ene...

Questo è un evento 18+
Tunnel Club Milan

Lineup

Virgi Nou, Red Pig Flower

Venue

Tunnel Club

Via Giovanni Battista Sammartini, 30, 20125 Milano MI, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.