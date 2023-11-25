Top track

VALANGHE

Sabato Friendly

Eremo Club
Sat, 25 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsMolfetta
€8.50

About

*SABATO FRIENDLY

25 NOVEMBRE*

Torna la di parade dell'Eremo per illuminare il primo sabato

friendly!

Primi ospiti della serata:

@elasi

@avahangardrag

Tante altre lucine in arrivo

Tutte le età
Presentato da Eremo Club Antonio di Mastropasqua Elena.

Lineup

Elasi

Venue

Eremo Club

Via Giovinazzo, 70056 Molfetta Bari, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

