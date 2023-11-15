DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Terms of Service Live Recording

Blind Barber Chicago
Wed, 15 Nov, 7:00 pm
PodcastChicago
Selling fast
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Terms of Service is back for season 4 and to celebrate we will be doing a live recording at Blind Barber Chicago straight from the barbershop with DJ sounds and drinks from our friends at Ritual Zero Proof, Mijenta Tequila, Ketel One and George Dickel.

This is a 21+ event
Terms of Service Podcast
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Venue

Blind Barber Chicago

948 W Fulton Market, Chicago, IL 60607, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

