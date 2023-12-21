DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Rejoice as Best Band in London 2022* Dog rises from the dead, with support from Best Band in London 2023* contenders House Arrest.
Followed by karaoke til late, hosted by Web's Lucas.
* as decided by the George's Craik David
This is an 18+ event.******...
