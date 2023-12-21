Top track

Dog - Daddy Got Pony

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Dog + House Arrest

The George Tavern
Thu, 21 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£5The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Dog - Daddy Got Pony
Got a code?

About

Rejoice as Best Band in London 2022* Dog rises from the dead, with support from Best Band in London 2023* contenders House Arrest.

Followed by karaoke til late, hosted by Web's Lucas.

* as decided by the George's Craik David

This is an 18+ event.******...

Laughing Boy presents 🌚

Lineup

House Arrest, Dog

Venue

The George Tavern

373 Commercial Rd, London E1 0LA, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
Event ends2:30 am
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.