Rainer Kohlberger | Opening Fotonica Festival 2023

Cieloterra
Fri, 1 Dec, 9:00 pm
GigsRoma
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Event information

Nella sua audiovisual live performance, Kohlberger utilizza la tecnologia della proiezione digitale in modo radicale.

Attraverso impulsi e onde di pura luce, il sovraccarico intenzionale dell'apparato percettivo umano porta a impressioni visive che appaio...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Flyer srl Impresa Sociale.

Lineup

Rainer Kohlberger

Venue

Cieloterra

Via di Portonaccio, 23, 00159 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

