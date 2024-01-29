DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

mark william lewis

Cafe OTO
Mon, 29 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
£12.10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Mark William Lewis is a songwriter and producer from London. Releases include Pleasure is Everything (2022), God Complex (2022) and Living (2023).

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Bird On The Wire.

Mark William Lewis

Cafe OTO

18-22 Ashwin St, London E8 3DL
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

