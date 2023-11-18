DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Thanksgiving Benefit for Casa Maria

Hotel Congress Plaza
Sat, 18 Nov, 6:00 pm
GigsTucson
$10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Saturday, November 18th a Benefit Concert for Casa Maria.

Doors 6pm | $10 Donation

All Welcome!

Performances by Lisa Morales, Peter Ronstadt & Liz Cerepanya, Tom Walbank, River Roses, Rich Hopkins & The Luminarios, Joe Peña, Billy Sedlmayr, Kevin Pakuli...

Presented by Hotel Congress.

Venue

Hotel Congress Plaza

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.