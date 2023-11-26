DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

LookUP! Artist Contest Ed 7, Milano

Barrio's Live
Sun, 26 Nov, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Torna a Milano il LookUP! Artist Contest, nella sua 7° edizione.

Artisti e Pubblico protagonisti di oltre 5 ore di musica emergente, dall'Urban all'Indie, dal Rock all'Elettronica, con i Lost Station e Quello Che Resta come ospiti che si esibiranno in uno...

Presentato da Barrio's Live

Venue

Barrio's Live

Piazzale Donne Partigiane, 20142 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm

