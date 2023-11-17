DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Night Players

Gorila
Fri, 17 Nov, 11:30 pm
DJZaragoza
From €6.50
About

Simios y simias, 'Grité una noche' acogerá la postparty del concierto de Night Players.

A los platos tendremos la visita de 4 personas. Una joven ya bien sonada en esta ciudad :

@bicha.xtc

Que junto a ella compartirá cabina el valenciano:

@ketavist

Y...

Organizado por Gorila.

Venue

Gorila

C. Ciprés, 4, 50003 Zaragoza, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open11:30 pm

