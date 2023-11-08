DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

MOONGATHA + CHARLOTTE ALGAR

Musicbox Lisboa
Wed, 8 Nov, 10:00 pm
GigsLisbon
€8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

MOONGATHA

moongatha estiveram na lua, reflectiram sobre o mar e voltaram para nos contar as histórias de uma viagem dramáticosexy através da guitarra de Sara Leite e na voz de Margarida Negalha.

Apresentam o seu primeiro EP faz mossas com raízes na língu...

Presented by Musicbox.

Venue

Musicbox Lisboa

Rua Nova Do Carvalho 24, 1200-019 Lisbon, Lisbon, Portugal
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

